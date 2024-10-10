The country has lost a great man: Revanth Reddy on Ratan Tata

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the death of eminent industrialist and great humanitarian, Ratan Tata.

“The country has lost a great man,” he said, adding that Tata’s demise is a huge loss not only for the industrial sector but also for the entire country.



Ratan Tata is not only a great person who adhered to values ​​and commitment in the field of business, but also a synonymous with philanthropy, recalled Revanth Reddy.

He said that Mr. Ratan Tata had rendered countless services through Tata Charitable Trust and his services in the fields of education, medicine , and rural development are memorable.

“May Ratan Tata's soul rest in eternal peace and my deepest condolences to his family,” said the Telangana chief minister.



