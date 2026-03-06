Revanth Backs SC Sub-Categorisation, Calls for Support to Weaker Sections

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government stands firmly with weaker sections and has taken historic steps to implement Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorisation, a long-pending demand in the state.

Speaking at Shilpakala Vedika, the Chief Minister said the Congress government came to power in the 2023 elections with the support of people who wanted transparent and people-centric governance. He said the government was formed without the backing of money power or misuse of administrative machinery.

Revanth Reddy said the issue of SC classification had been pending for decades, and several activists had even sacrificed their lives during the struggle. He added that he had personally witnessed the issue for nearly 20 years and had supported the movement whenever possible.

The Chief Minister said Telangana became the first state to implement SC sub-categorisation after the Supreme Court’s directions, adding that the decision was taken despite political pressures. He acknowledged the support of his cabinet colleagues and officials in taking forward the process.

Referring to characters from the Mahabharata, the Chief Minister said he admired Karna and Barbarika, who stood by the weak and fought for justice. “In the same spirit, I stood with the Madiga community as they are among the most backward sections,” he said.

Revanth Reddy noted that while SC classification alone may not solve all issues, the government would address other concerns such as promotions, higher education opportunities, land issues and protection of assigned lands.

He also said government employees are the eyes and ears of the government and urged them to ensure that welfare schemes reach the poor. The state government is implementing several programmes under the ‘Praja Palana’ and ‘Pragati Pranalika’ initiatives, he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government was working to provide ration cards, Indiramma houses, fine rice distribution and free electricity to eligible beneficiaries. He also stressed that education was the key to social progress and said reforms were being introduced in the education sector.

Revanth Reddy said the government had increased diet and cosmetic charges for students in government hostels and was preparing plans to ensure quality education for disadvantaged communities.

He called upon members of the Madiga community to make use of educational opportunities and aim to become collectors, doctors, engineers and lawyers, instead of remaining confined to traditional occupations.

“The opportunity I have received as Chief Minister is to help people. I will use my strength to support your community and ensure your rights are protected under the law,” he said.