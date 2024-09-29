MEIL, Sudha Reddy Foundations Organise Pink Power Run for Breast Cancer Awareness

Hyderabad: To raise awareness about the growing incidence of breast cancer in India, MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.) and the Sudha Reddy Foundations organised the Pink Power Run 2024, a mega marathon held on September 29th at the Gachibowli Stadium premises in Hyderabad.



The event was graced by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who encouraged the marathoners with his inspiring words, emphasising the importance of health and early detection in the fight against breast cancer. This event brought together thousands of individuals from all walks of life to dispel breast cancer myths, promote early detection and treatment initiatives, and celebrate the indomitable human spirit.









The Pink Power Run featured 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km race categories, drawing a significant number of participants committed to combating cancer. Entrants received exclusive race kits, nutritious snacks, and pre-and post-marathon exercise tips.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, MEIL Managing Director P.V. Krishna Reddy, and Sudha Reddy Foundation founder Sudha Reddy flagged off this Electrifying Pink Power Run.











During the event, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed his happiness in participating and emphasised the government's commitment to improving the state's healthcare infrastructure. He promised to strengthen hospitals and healthcare facilities to cater to the health of women, which is the foundation of the well-being of families and communities. He stated that the Pink Power Run event marks the beginning of a healthier, more empowered future for Telangana's women. He also congratulated Megha Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy, and all the participants for organising the event.











Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of the SR Foundation, said, "Pink Power Run is not just a race; it is a platform to share the inspiring stories of cancer survivors, to motivate others, and to build a supportive community. Together, we can break mental barriers, dispel societal myths, and empower individuals to take charge of their health."

Mrs. Sudha Reddy also said, "I wholeheartedly thank everyone for participating in this significant event aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer and offering hope to those affected. Every step taken today brings us closer to a world free of cancer." In the 10 km marathon race, Love Preet won in the men's category, Mohan secured the first runner-up position, and Arish Yadav took the second runner-up spot. A 6-year-old girl, N. Parvathi, completed the 10 km run and captivated everyone's attention. In the women's category, Seema emerged as the winner, with Sanjeevani taking the second runner-up position. The winners of the 10 km marathon received ₹2,50,000, the first runner-up received ₹1,75,000, and the second runner-up was awarded ₹1,00,000. In the 5 km marathon, Shankar Lal won in the men's category, with Akhil Kumar as the first runner-up and Aman Kumar as the second runner-up, all receiving cash prizes. Similarly, in the women's category, Preeti emerged as the winner, Sonika as the first runner-up, and Reenu as the second runner-up, also receiving cash rewards. The winners of the 5 km marathon received ₹1,25,000, the first runner-up received ₹1,00,000, and the second runner-up was awarded ₹75,000. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, MEIL MD Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy, Usha Lakshmi, and government official Christina, among others, were present at the prize distribution ceremony. One of the highlights of the event was the attempt to set a Guinness World Record by thousands of individuals, young and old, who assembled to create a colossal human image of a bird adorned entirely in pink: this visually striking formation symbolised unity, hope, and the unwavering resolve to combat breast cancer. Sudha Reddy concluded the event by expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Telangana, Olectra, AIG Hospital, marathon runners, and volunteers who made the event a grand success.



