Revanth Reddy Assures Judicial Infrastructure, Staffing Upgrades

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the state government was ready to construct permanent court buildings in the newly-formed districts and upgrade infrastructure in existing courts across Telangana. He also stated that recruitment of staff for various district courts will be taken up soon to strengthen the judicial system.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting with Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and other judges here. According to a release from the CMO, the Chief Justice stressed the urgent need for court buildings, infrastructure facilities and staff appointments in newly carved districts where courts have been functioning from temporary premises since the reorganisation of districts in 2016.

Revanth Reddy said that the government would prioritise these issues and extend full cooperation to the judiciary. He recalled that after the Congress assumed office in December2023, 100 acres of land at Rajendranagar was allocated for the construction of the Telangana High Court complex. The project, estimated at ₹2,600 crore, includes residential facilities for judges.

The Chief Justice suggested that in the new districts, permanent court buildings and adequate facilities should be taken up on priority. He brought several proposals to the notice of the Chief Minister. Responding positively, Revanth Reddy said the government was committed to creating robust judicial infrastructure.

The previous BRS government, which increased the number of districts from 10 to 33 in 2016, did not construct permanent court buildings in many new districts, forcing the judiciary to operate from makeshift arrangements. The Congress government has already sanctioned ₹1,000 crore for new court buildings in 13 districts, in addition to the new High Court complex project in Rajendranagar.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, principal secretary V. Sheshadri, law secretary Papi Reddy, Justice P. Sam Kosi, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, and senior officials. Revanth Reddy reiterated that his government was committed to addressing long-pending judicial infrastructure gaps in coordination with the High Court.