Revanth Reddy Asks Officials To Ensure Advanced Medical Care To Injured In Explosion

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed anguish over the explosion at Sigachi Pharma Company in the Pashamylaram industrial estate and directed officials to take all steps to save the trapped workers and provide them advanced medical care.

Several workers are feared trapped at the accident site in the pharma company and efforts were on to rescue them, official sources said.

The injured people were shifted to hospitals and their condition was not known immediately, as the rescue operation was still in progress.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical industry dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services.