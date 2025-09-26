Revanth Reddy Asks Officials To Be Alert In View Of Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Friday asked officials to be on alert in the wake of heavy rains that continued to lash the State for the last few days.

Reviewing the situation with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials, he advised them to regularly monitor the situation in low-lying areas. He wanted officials from all the departments to maintain vigil constantly and identify waterlogged areas for taking preventive measures in advance.

Revanth Reddy suggested that steps should be taken to prevent traffic problems in the city. In Hyderabad, the GHMC, Hydraa, NDRF and SDRF teams should be alerted.