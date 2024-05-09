Revanth Reddy appreciates TSSPDCL for swiftly restoring power supply

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday appreciated the efforts of officials and staff of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) in restoring power supply within hours after being disrupted due to sudden downpour with gusty winds.



In spite of his busy schedule in view of the Lok Sabha elections campaign, Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation with senior officers over phone asking them to take necessary steps to restore power supply at the earliest. He complimented TSSPDCL officials and staff for being vigilant and tackling the situation during unseasonal rains that lashed the city on Tuesday.

As many as 615 33KV feeders and 1,601 11 KV feeders under TSSPDCL limits suffered problems on Tuesday at 5 pm. The swift action taken by the officials helped in restoring the supply by 8.30 pm. In April 2023, 2,166 feeders faced problems due to hailstorm and sudden showers and it took 26 hours for officials to repair them.

However, on Tuesday more than 2,166 feeders faced problems in Hyderabad and erstwhile Medak, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts. The power supply was affected as branches of several uprooted trees fell on high-tension wires and electricity poles. But the power supply was restored within eight hours.