Revanth Reddy Announces Bonus to Singareni Workers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday announced that Rs.819 crore were allocated for bonus to be paid to workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) bringing much needed financial relief for them on the occasion of Dasara.

Addressing a press conference here, he said history would not forget the struggle of Singareni workers in achieving separate Statehood for Telangana. “Our party and government will always recognize the Singareni workers who played a special role in the process of separate State achievement,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the workers were working hard to lead Singareni on the path of profits and that is why the State government has decided to distribute shares in Singareni profits to workers.

“We will make Singareni competitive on par with corporate companies. The total income of Singareni is Rs. 6394 crore, of which Rs. 4,034 crore have been allocated for future investments while Rs. l2,360 crore of net profits were made, of which 34 percent, totaling to Rs. 819 crore, were allocated for bonus to be paid to permanent workers,” he explained.

Last year, the Singareni provided a bonus of Rs.5,000 to contract workers. This time, it is providing a bonus of Rs.5500 to them. The workers have demanded that the mines built by private individuals be handed over to Singareni.

“If private participation increases, the survival of Singareni will be questionable in the future. This problem needs to be solved. We will speak to the Central government and try to solve the problem,” Revanth Reddy said, assuring that the State government will support the workers in the future.

“We will work to keep Singareni on the path of profits. We will also announce a bonus for workers for Diwali. The State's income has decreased by nearly Rs.7,000 crore due to the Centre’s decision to revise GST. We demand that the Centre immediately compensate the loss to the State,” he added.