Revanth Reddy Alleges KCR Family Exploited Kaleshwaram Project

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, speaking in the state Assembly, alleged that the Kaleshwaram project was exploited by the KCR family, citing statements from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. He claimed that while the BJP had promised to hand the case over to the CBI and arrest KCR and Harish Rao within 48 hours, the investigation was delayed for months.

Reddy further accused Harish Rao’s brother, Mahesh Rao, of coercing private industrialists in Balanagar, Mahbubnagar district, to transfer hundreds of acres of land through unfair means.

He called on KTR and BJP leaders to support the formation of a House Committee to investigate these allegations, emphasizing that if Harish Rao is truly committed to transparency, he should agree to the probe.