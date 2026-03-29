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Revanth Reddy Alleges KCR Family Exploited Kaleshwaram Project

Telangana
29 March 2026 11:50 AM IST

Revanth Reddy claims CBI probe into Kaleshwaram case was stalled in Delhi, calls for House Committee to investigate alleged land irregularities by KCR and Harish Rao’s family

Revanth Reddy Alleges KCR Family Exploited Kaleshwaram Project
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Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, speaking in the state Assembly, alleged that the Kaleshwaram project was exploited by the KCR family, citing statements from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. He claimed that while the BJP had promised to hand the case over to the CBI and arrest KCR and Harish Rao within 48 hours, the investigation was delayed for months.

Reddy further accused Harish Rao’s brother, Mahesh Rao, of coercing private industrialists in Balanagar, Mahbubnagar district, to transfer hundreds of acres of land through unfair means.

He called on KTR and BJP leaders to support the formation of a House Committee to investigate these allegations, emphasizing that if Harish Rao is truly committed to transparency, he should agree to the probe.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
A. Revanth Reddy Telangana Assembly 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
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