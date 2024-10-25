Revanth Reddy accuses NDA govt of discrimination against southern states

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government of discrimination against the southern states in the allotment of funds and developmental projects.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked what has the Centre done for the country and also alleged that the BJP raises emotional issues to win elections and tries to split other parties.

Taking a jibe, he said the NDA government's contribution was that it brought the three black farm laws, since repealed, and caused unemployment in the country.

“You are trying to bring a south-north division in the country. Whenever Congress was in power, whenever Congress leaders were prime ministers, there was a practice to give the President post to south India when a leader from the north is the prime minister,” he said at an event organised by a media organisation.

From Neelam Sanjiva Reddy to APJ Abdul Kalam, several leaders from the south became Presidents as per a “gentleman's agreement between north and south,” he claimed.

“But, you have refused to give anything to the south. You want our votes, our money. But, you are trying to give hatred in return,” he said.

The previous UPA regime under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh took revolutionary decisions, including right to education act, right to information act, and food security act, he said.

He said the BJP and Modi are only focused on winning elections.

The chief minister alleged that Telangana and other southern states are not getting their due share proportionate to their contribution to the Central exchequer.

Referring to the delimitation of constituencies, he claimed that the southern states have implemented the policy of family planning but the Centre is not ready to appreciate the south.

He alleged that the GIFT City and bullet train were given to Gujarat which happened to be the native state of PM Modi. He wondered whether Modi's goal of making India a five trillion dollar economy would be accomplished by developing Gujarat alone.

Modi has developed the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, but BJP in Telangana is opposing Musi riverfront development in Hyderabad as the southern state would compete with Gujarat, he claimed.

He also accused the BJP and BRS of trying to stall the progress of Telangana.

How come G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar are opposing the government's policies on a day-to-day basis despite being union ministers, he asked.

Reddy also said the state government has plans to set up a Gandhi ideology centre at the Bapu Ghat, a memorial for Gandhiji on the banks of the Musi river in Hyderabad.

Hitting out at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister asked whether the former has the right to continue as Leader of Opposition as he has only attended Assembly sessions for just 10 minutes during the last 10 months.



