Revanth Recalls Gandhi’s Vysya Legacy, Vows To Give Priority to Arya Vysyas

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that Mahatma Gandhi, who comes from the Arya Vysya community, proved how the philosophy of non-violence can be successfully adopted in achieving the goal.

Participating in Vasavi Mahashakthi Mahotsavam, organised by Telangana Arya Vysya Corporation at Gachibowli, Revanth Reddy recalled Gandhi's crucial role during India's freedom struggle.

“In the era of colonial rule, violence was inevitable to dethrone autocratic rule. It was only Mahatma Gandhi who fought single-handedly and attained independence for the country without violence. Gandhi pursued non-violence, non-cooperation and salt satyagraha and drove out the British Empire,” he explained.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress government will give priority to the Arya Vysya community in key political positions and other posts. The community was already given political importance by allocating one Mayor post and 6 municipal chairperson posts in the recently held municipal elections.

He assured that the government will provide a rightful place for the community. The ideas and perspectives of the Arya Vysyas are also being given importance in making the government's policies… We will ensure that your honour and dignity remain intact,” he noted.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed that the Arya Vysya community should play a pivotal role in the reconstruction and economic development of Telangana. “Even if there is only one Arya Vysya family in a village, they invariably command a position of dominance.”

Stating that he is a big fan of former chief minister K. Rosaiah, Revanth Reddy said that the government installed Rosaiah's statue at Lakdikapool to keep his legacy alive. He also commended former MP T.G. Venkatesh for making his own mark in active politics in the Rayalaseema region.