Revanth Ready for Dialogue With Banakacharla Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana government is ready to engage in a dialogue with the Andhra Pradesh government to find an amicable solution for the contentious Banakacharla project.

In an informal conversation with media persons in New Delhi on Friday before concluding his two-day trip to the national capital, Revanth Reddy expressed his readiness to resolve the issue amicably and announced plans to convene a meeting of the State Cabinet on June 23 to decide the future course of action.

Revanth Reddy said that he will also extend an invitation to AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for a discussion on the matter. “We don’t want unnecessary disputes. Discussions are the only way forward,” the Chief Minister remarked.

The Chief Minister noted that his government had no objections to the diversion of surplus flood waters but stressed that any action should wait until the completion of Telangana irrigation projects. Revanth Reddy referred to the issue as an "unnecessary controversy" and pointed out that Telangana's projects needed to be finished before such water diversion plans could be considered.

Revanth Reddy found fault with Chandrababu Naidu for bypassing discussions with Telangana on the Banakacharla project and taking the issue directly to the Centre. "Telangana has always been open to talks, but some are trying to make this a political issue," said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister said that the Banakacharla issue escalated due to the AP government's unilateral actions, such as submitting a pre-feasibility report to the Centre and Chandrababu Naidu directly seeking approvals and funds from the Centre without consulting or without considering the objections of the Telangana government.

Revanth Reddy defended his government’s position on the Krishna and Godavari waters, insisting that while Telangana remains open to negotiations, it would not relinquish its rightful share of water. "The people of Telangana deserve their fair share. We will not allow anyone to undermine that," he asserted.

Revanth Reddy blamed the previous BRS government for the ongoing controversy, stating that it was the previous chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and previous irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, who agreed to the diversion of Godavari water to AP in the Apex Council meetings as well as in the meetings of Union Jal Shakti Ministry. Revanth Reddy specifically referred to a 2016 agreement, under which the Andhra Pradesh government was granted permission to carry out surveys for the Banakacharla project.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the BRS government had not approached the courts in the past regarding the diversion of Godavari water by AP. He also reminded that the BRS government had participated in discussions with both the Chandrababu Naidu government during 2014-19 and with the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government during 2019-24 on the diversion of Godavari waters.

Revanth Reddy accused Union minister G. Kishna Reddy and BRS leaders of misleading the people of the state. He alleged that the BJP leader was acting as a mere puppet of BRS leader K.T. Ramao Rao, and dubbed him as a "tutor" to KTR. He accused him of functioning as a "liaison officer" for KTR.

"Harish Rao and other BRS leaders are spreading lies so absurd that even God would be shocked. God will wonder if I created these people myself with such audacity to lie,” Revanth Reddy remarked.

Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of relying on Chandrababu Naidu and the Godavari waters for political gains at the Centre. The Chief Minister said the BRS was using the Banakacharla project as a political weapon for its revival. He said the BRS was 'politically dead' after the Lok Sabha polls in which it drew a blank.