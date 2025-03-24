Revanth readies Ugadi gift for farmers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked officials to deposit Rs 6,000 each to beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa for farmers and Indiramma Athmeeya for landless agricultural labour by March 31, amid Ugadi festivities scheduled a day prior.

The government, which allocated Rs 18,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa for the 2025-26 financial year, is committed to completing the process of depositing the funds to the farmers, landless persons and landless labourers who have worked for at least 20 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Revanth Reddy directed collectors and officials to take measures complete depositing the amounts by the festival. The government has sanctioned `7,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to 10 lakh families.

The Chief Minister is likely to review the status of implementation of the scheme in two days.

Officials have selected beneficiaries at grama sabhas in rural areas. The government extended its financial assistance for the eligible candidates for procurement of agriculture material for the farmers and the landless workers for their livelihood.

The government launched the scheme on January 26 and the officials have taken measures in depositing the funds to more than six lakh beneficiaries covering at least 9 lakh acres. The government released funds in depositing Rs 6,000 to the accounts of each farmer per acre per season and a total of Rs 12,000 per year of the cultivation.