Revanth Puts Telangana on High Alert over Heavy Rain Forecast

Hyderabad: With the India Meteorological Department forecasting moderate to heavy rains over the next two days, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alerted all departments to remain vigilant.

He directed district collectors to stay on high alert, closely monitor the situation, and if required, evacuate people from low-lying areas in advance and shift them to rehabilitation centres. The CM instructed officials to inspect causeways, identify stretches prone to waterlogging, and restrict traffic movement beforehand to prevent mishaps.

The Energy Department has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply and take precautionary steps such as removing dangling wires to avoid electrocution risks.

Despite the ongoing Dasara holidays, Revanth Reddy urged educational institutions to remain alert and advised citizens to venture outdoors only when necessary during heavy rains.

In Hyderabad, the CM ordered the GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF teams to stay fully prepared to handle any emergencies.