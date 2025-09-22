Revanth Pushes Global Standards for Hyderabad Growth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR), stretching from Hyderabad city to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), should be developed through well-planned infrastructure projects that can improve the quality of life of the poor and middle class, rather than cosmetic changes. Chairing a review meeting on TCUR development at the Secretariat on Monday, he instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive traffic study to ease congestion and introduce advanced signalling systems linking all junctions to the Integrated Command Control Centre. He directed police to collaborate with Google for smart traffic management and ordered the purchase of drones to monitor and regulate traffic in busy areas. To address flooding during rains, he asked officials to construct water harvesting wells at junctions.

The Chief Minister envisioned the core urban area as a model global city with quality education, healthcare, sanitation and transport. Noting the steady influx of families from across Telangana and other states to Hyderabad, he said infrastructure must meet global standards to keep pace with population growth.

Revanth Reddy called for beautification of Necklace Road, Indira Park, Sanjeevaiah Park and the Hussainsagar stretch, envisioning “Hussain Sagar 2.0” as a world-class tourism hub with skywalks, cycling tracks, multilevel parking and visitor-friendly attractions. He said parks must include exclusive children’s zones, as most currently cater only to senior citizens and walkers. He emphasised on creating special vending zones for street vendors and insisted on stringent fire safety systems for high-rise buildings.

On sustainability, the Chief Minister directed that solar energy be used for streetlights and suggested installing solar panels on restored lakes as pilot projects. He ordered a dedicated system for the upkeep of public toilets, upgrading of electricity substations and relocation of haphazardly placed transformers. He said drinking water and sewerage systems must be managed separately and departmental approvals must be better coordinated.

Revanth Reddy emphasised making Hyderabad a “drug-free city” through strict measures. He said those caught consuming narcotics should not be treated merely as victims but sent to rehabilitation centres for at least ten days. He proposed setting up such a centre at Cherlapally jail, to be overseen by retired military officials. He further ordered that manholes and drainage systems must be cleaned only with machines and robots, ending manual practices.

He directed the modernisation of the Amberpet crematorium on the Musi River, similar to Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam.

On education reforms, he instructed the identification of all government schools, colleges and municipal institutions under GHMC and other corporations. He proposed categorising schools into three stages — nursery to class four, classes five to eight and classes nine to intermediate — with priority given to upgrading primary education. He said modern campuses should be built on reclaimed government land, merging small schools into larger complexes to ensure adequate facilities and address teacher shortages. He suggested providing breakfast, lunch, snacks and free transport to reduce the financial burden on parents while delivering quality education.

On healthcare, he called for clinics offering immediate treatment for the poor and said health must receive the highest priority. He warned GHMC and municipal officials of strict action if garbage collection was neglected and promised incentives for those effectively implementing clean city programmes.

The Chief Minister announced that no government office in the city should function from rented premises and directed officials to allocate land and prepare plans for constructing permanent buildings. He insisted that all government offices, schools and colleges in the city switch entirely to renewable energy by installing solar panels. He ordered protection of nalas, lakes and tanks within the urban region, creation of a digital land database to safeguard public lands, and restructuring of departments so that municipal, police, water board and electricity divisions operate within common boundaries to improve coordination.

Revanth Reddy said the Telangana Core Urban Region must evolve into a global benchmark for urban living, ensuring sustainable development, world-class infrastructure and better living standards for every citizen.