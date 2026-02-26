Revanth Pushes for Global Investments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday emphasised the need to devise constructive and forward-looking strategies to attract investments from leading global companies and position Telangana as a major manufacturing hub. He made these remarks during a meeting with Shantanu Narayen, chief executive officer of Adobe Inc. and a member of the Advisory Council of Telangana Rising Vision 2047, at his residence.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister and Narayen discussed global economic trends and explored emerging investment opportunities that the state government could leverage to accelerate industrial growth. The talks focused on aligning Telangana’s policies with evolving global manufacturing trends and strengthening the state’s competitiveness in attracting international investments.

Both leaders exchanged views on key areas including global manufacturing prospects, green energy initiatives, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on employment, and the importance of skilling and reskilling the workforce to meet future industry demands. The Chief Minister underlined the need for the government to formulate new strategies and adopt an aggressive approach to draw large-scale global investments into the state.

Revanth Reddy also sought Narayen’s insights on the economic implications of the ongoing AI revolution and ways in which artificial intelligence could be effectively utilised for governance, economic expansion and job creation in the coming years. He requested continued cooperation and guidance from the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 Advisory Council to help propel the state on a sustained path of development and further strengthen its economy.