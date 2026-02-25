Revanth Pushes for Aggressive Global Investment Drive in Talks with Adobe CEO

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday stressed the need to chalk out constructive and forward-looking plans to attract investments from leading global companies and position Telangana as a major manufacturing hub.

Adobe CEO and Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Board Member Shantanu Narayen paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at his residence.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed emerging global trends and the proactive steps the state government should take to tap new investment opportunities. They exchanged views on strengthening global manufacturing linkages, promoting green energy initiatives, and understanding the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on employment.

The discussions also focused on skilling and reskilling the workforce to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape. The Chief Minister emphasised that Telangana must prepare innovative strategies and adopt an aggressive approach to attract substantial global investments.

Revanth Reddy also sought insights from the Vision Board member on the broader economic impact of the AI revolution and the effective utilisation of AI in governance and industry in the coming years.

The Chief Minister requested continued cooperation from Shantanu Narayen to help steer Telangana towards sustained development and strengthen the state’s economy under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision.