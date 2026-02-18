Revanth Proposes GCC Zone in Bharat Future City

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday proposed the creation of a dedicated global capability Ccentre (GCC) zone in the upcoming Bharat Future City, while highlighting that several leading life sciences firms have already established GCCs in the city.

While meeting with senior executives of leading global life sciences companies on the sidelines of BioAsia 2026, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state government would extend necessary support to companies planning investments in Hyderabad.

During the BioAsia, Opella Healthcare, a global consumer healthcare firm spun off from Sanofi, announced that it would expand its GCC operations in Hyderabad with a 42,000 sq ft facility, creating up to 500 jobs over the next year.

Vaksindo Animal Health Pvt Ltd, a division of JAPFA Indonesia, said it would establish a BSL-3 vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley to produce vaccines for poultry, cattle, swine and aquaculture.

Tredence Inc announced that it would set up its Hyderabad operations as a dedicated innovation hub focused on AI-driven healthcare and life sciences analytics. The proposed facility will span about 18,000 sq ft and support its global operations.

Rx Propellant said it would develop a large-format life sciences campus in Genome Valley, comprising over one million square feet of laboratory infrastructure across nearly 12 acres. The project will be delivered in phases over the next six years.