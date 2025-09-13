Revanth Plans South Indian Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to draw up elaborate plans to organise the Godavari Pushkaralu on the lines of a “South Indian Kumbh Mela” and to ensure that the arrangements are created on a permanent basis.

Chairing a review meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the Chief Minister instructed the departments concerned to prepare advance blueprints, keeping in mind the massive turnout of devotees, and to focus on building enduring infrastructure along the riverbanks.

The 12-day festival is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2027, and the Chief Minister emphasised that, with nearly 22 months available, the administration must plan systematically.

He asked officials to prioritise the development of prominent temples along the river stretch from Basara to Bhadrachalam, including Dharmapuri and Kaleshwaram. Special focus would be laid on temple surroundings where heavy pilgrim rush is expected. Construction of permanent ghats, expansion of roads, and provision of parking, drinking water, and accommodation were stressed to avoid inconvenience when lakhs of devotees gather for the holy dip.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the Godavari flows for 560 kilometres through Telangana and that nearly 74 pushkar ghats need to be readied. Revanth Reddy directed them to undertake field visits to every temple and riverfront area, consult local committees, and prepare detailed project reports. Experienced consultants who had previously handled arrangements for Pushkarams and temple development in other states would also be engaged.

The Chief Minister laid down a two-pronged priority. First, the development of major shrines and permanent ghats in their vicinity, and second, the systematic improvement of riverbank stretches and pushkar ghats that can accommodate large gatherings of up to 12 lakh devotees per day. Development designs should be tailored to local conditions, he said, while permanent works must include road widening, expansion of existing ghats, creation of sanitation facilities, and integration of modern amenities.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to tap central government schemes such as Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission to support these initiatives and to prepare a comprehensive proposal seeking a special package from the Centre in view of the expected influx of pilgrims. He further directed the tourism, irrigation, and endowments departments to work in close coordination. Agencies with proven expertise would be roped in to ensure that Telangana showcases the Godavari Pushkaralu as a spiritual and cultural spectacle on par with the Kumbh Mela.

Endowments minister Konda Surekha, CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, endowments secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, and senior officials from the CMO were present at the meeting.