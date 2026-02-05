Revanth Plans Legislation on Hate Speech

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the state government would introduce legislation in the upcoming Budget session of the Legislative Assembly to curb hate speech and penalise those who insult religions or communities.

Addressing a consultative meeting of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind here, the Chief Minister said the proposed law is aimed at maintaining public order and protecting minority rights. He said there was a need to place clear checks on hate speech, stressing that peace and harmony were essential for attracting investments and ensuring development.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress government in Telangana was formed with the support of minorities and reiterated the party’s commitment to safeguarding their interests.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that BJP will abolish four per cent Muslim reservations in Telangana if BJP is voted to power, he said the Congress would continue to defend the four per cent reservation extended to minorities, which was introduced during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. He noted that the matter was currently before the Supreme Court and said the State government would place minority population data, collected during the caste census, before the court to support its case.

The Chief Minister said the Congress had consistently provided opportunities to minority leaders at both the national and state levels and had fielded minority candidates wherever feasible. He pointed out that minority leaders had been appointed as chairpersons in eight corporations and said efforts had been made to accommodate leaders even after electoral defeats.

Revanth Reddy said no single individual could remain in power indefinitely and that the country’s progress depended on collective effort by all sections of society. He added that the reservations provided by Congress governments had enabled many from minority communities to secure employment and called upon minorities to prioritise education.

Referring to Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, the Chief Minister recalled its role in the freedom struggle and said the organisation continued to work towards communal harmony by bringing minorities and the majority community together.

He also acknowledged the support extended by the organisation during his Lok Sabha election from Malkajgiri in 2019, saying it had played a role in his political journey from grassroots politics to Parliament, where he said he fought alongside Rahul Gandhi against Modi and Shah in the Lok Sabha.