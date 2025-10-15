 Top
Revanth Pays Tributes to Narsampet MLA Madhava Reddy’s Mother Kantamma

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Oct 2025 4:54 PM IST

Hanumakonda: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday attended the 10th-day ceremony of Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy’s mother, Kantamma, held at Vaddepalli in Hanumakonda district.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Kantamma’s portrait and conveyed his condolences to MLA Madhava Reddy and his family members. Several ministers and public representatives were also present at the ceremony.
