Revanth orders formation commission for SC sub classification

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to immediately appoint a one-member commission to implement the SC sub classification, in accordance with the Supreme Court's verdict, and ensure the commission submits its report within 60 days. The Chief Minister stated that following the submission of the commission's report, new notifications will be issued in the state accordingly.





Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review at the state secretariat on Wednesday regarding the implementation of the SC classification and the BC social and economic caste survey. During the meeting, Ministers Uttamkumar Reddy and Damodara Rajanarasimha, members of the Cabinet sub-committee on SC classification, discussed complaints related to the SC classification and reviewed how the classification is being implemented in states like Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana.





It was decided to form a commission, headed by a former High Court judge, to avoid any legal complications. The commission has been given a 60-day deadline to submit its report, and it was decided to use the 2011 population data for SC population calculations. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure that all necessary information is provided by the relevant departments for the commission’s work.

The meeting also reviewed the requests and complaints already received by the Cabinet sub-committee regarding the classification and regrouping of castes in the state, deciding to refer all of them to the one-member commission. Furthermore, the Chief Minister ordered the commission to visit each of the ten districts, spending one day per district to gather appeals and complaints from the field level.

