Revanth Orders Immediate Action After Stray Dogs Attack Differently-Abled Child

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the incident where over a pack of stray dogs surrounded and attacked an eight-year-old differently-abled boy at Sivaganga Colony in Hayathnagar of Mansoorabad division.

P. Premchand suffered multiple dog-bite injuries and is being treated in the emergency ward.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy sought detailed information and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the child without any financial constraints. The Chief Minister spoke to officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday and enquired about the child’s health condition.

He directed the GHMC to conduct continuous reviews of the child’s progress and to personally meet the family, assess their needs and extend full government support. He also conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of the child.

Further, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan held a review meeting along with officials related stray dogs in the city. The commissioner said that Chief Minister has personally reviewed the child’s health condition and directed that the best medical care should be provided.

Karnan stated that GHMC would intensify ongoing drives to prevent stray dog attacks and avert such incidents in the future.