Revanth Cracks Whip, Checkposts Shut

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the immediate closure of all check-posts run by the transport department across Telangana, expressing displeasure with officials for failing to implement the state Cabinet’s earlier decision in this regard on July 28.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to submit compliance reports confirming the closure of RTA check-posts by 5 pm on Wednesday, warning that further delay would not be tolerated. With this, 15 inter-state check-posts located at the state borders were closed on Wednesday.

The move aligns with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) advisory to all states to abolish border check-posts after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017, since the VAHAN and SARATHI platforms now provide centralised online data regarding vehicles and drivers.

The central government’s directive aims to facilitate smoother inter-state movement of goods, enhance ease of doing business, and reduce transportation costs. While several states had already implemented the advisory, Telangana continued operations at its check-posts until now.

The closure orders come close on the heels of recent Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids that unearthed a Rs 4.18-lakh bribery network operating across multiple Regional Transport Authority (RTA) check-posts three days ago.

Acting on intelligence inputs about large-scale extortion of lorry drivers and transporters ahead of Diwali, ACB teams carried out surprise raids on the intervening night of October 18 and 19 at 12 RTA check-posts.

The raids, focused on high-traffic border districts including Adilabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, and Khammam, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash and incriminating documents. Investigators found that officials were allegedly collecting illegal payments through private agents without issuing receipts for fines or overload penalties.

In Adilabad district alone — covering Wankidi, Bhoraj, and Bhainsa check-posts — officials recovered nearly Rs 1.34 lakh, underscoring the vulnerability of border areas to corruption. Some Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Assistant MVIs were questioned on the spot. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Acting swiftly on the Chief Minister’s orders, the transport department issued directives on Wednesday to enforce the government’s decision without delay.

The transport commissioner instructed officers to cease all activities at check-posts and redeploy staff for other departmental duties. District Transport Officers (DTOs) were told to dismantle barricades, remove signboards, and ensure the free movement of vehicles across state borders.

All equipment, records, and furniture from the check-posts are to be shifted to the respective DTO offices, while all financial and administrative documents are to be verified and preserved.

The Cabinet had approved the closure of check-posts on July 30, and Government Order (GO) No. 58 was issued a month later, on August 29. However, the decision was not implemented until now. Taking a serious view of the inaction, the Chief Minister directed immediate enforcement, ordering that the removal process be videographed and the footage attached to the compliance report.

To ensure a seamless transition, the government announced that online systems would be strengthened for services such as temporary permits and motor vehicle tax payments. These facilities will be integrated with those of neighbouring states and made accessible through the upgraded VAHAN software, allowing vehicle owners to make voluntary tax payments and obtain permits digitally.