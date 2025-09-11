Revanth Orders Appeal On Group-1 Verdict

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to immediately appeal before a division bench of the High Court against the single judge’s order annulling the Group-1 mains results. He stressed that every legal option must be explored to ensure the recruitment process is completed on time.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation on Thursday with the officials of the Telangana Public Service Commission officials, the law department and Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao. He maintained that ordering a re-examination would only cause further delays and place an additional burden on aspirants.

Revanth Reddy said thousands of candidates had already endured hardships because of the previous BRS government’s failure to conduct even one Group-1 recruitment in a decade. By contrast, he noted, the Congress government had conducted both prelims and mains within a year of assuming office, but “vested interests” were now creating hurdles with baseless allegations.

He cautioned that disruption in Group-1 recruitment would also affect Group-2 and Group-3 selections, since many aspirants qualified across multiple exams. Unless Group-1 appointments are finalised, filling vacancies in the other categories would not be possible, as candidates prefer higher-level posts.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding aspirants’ interests, the Chief Minister asked officials to prepare for escalation, including an approach to the Supreme Court if necessary. He assured that all steps would be taken to prevent derailment of recruitment and fulfil the long-pending aspirations of Telangana youth.