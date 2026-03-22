Revanth Opens District Jail At Ensanpalli

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated a new district jail at Ensanpalli village in Siddipet district on Sunday.

The facility has been developed as part of the government’s plan to upgrade the existing sub-jail into a full-fledged district jail, aimed at strengthening correctional administration in the region.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Dr Soumya Mishra said the jail has been constructed over 32 acres with modern infrastructure, security systems and rehabilitation facilities.

The jail includes an administrative block, high-security enclosure, hospital, reception block, visitors’ lounge, separate women’s barracks, kitchen and dining facilities, workshops, and spaces for education and rehabilitation such as a school, library, multipurpose hall and legal aid clinic.

Officials said the facility has an authorised capacity of 415 inmates, including 50 women, and is equipped with surveillance systems, watchtowers and secure perimeter walls. Residential quarters for staff have also been provided. A Swastika model high-security barrack has been incorporated to improve surveillance and inmate management.

The government has sanctioned 58 posts for the jail, taking the total staff strength to 66.

The inauguration was attended by several ministers, public representatives and senior officials.