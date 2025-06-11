Revanth Offers to Hold Public Rallies on Caste Census, SC Sub-Quota

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has proposed to hold two public meetings to showcase the Congress government's successful initiatives in conducting a caste census and completing the Scheduled Castes sub-categorisation. He has extended invitations to All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to attend the events.

Revanth Reddy, who has been in New Delhi since Monday, held discussions with top AICC leadership on Tuesday at the AICC headquarters Indira Gandhi Bhavan. Official sources said the meeting was attended by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Official sources said that the key agenda of the meeting was the caste census, with the AICC leadership urging Karnataka to adopt the "Telangana model" for conducting a fresh caste census. The previous caste census in Karnataka, carried out by the Congress government a decade ago, had never been made public, leading to calls for an updated survey. Sources said Revanth Reddy provided an in-depth briefing on the methodology, questionnaire and logistics involved in the Telangana caste census.

As part of his proposal, Revanth Reddy proposed the idea of hosting two major public meetings in Telangana to explain the benefits of the caste census and the SC sub-categorisation.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the caste census not only provided crucial insights into Telangana’s social fabric but also laid the foundation for more inclusive and equitable policies for marginalised communities in the state, sources added.

Revanth Reddy said that the caste census in Telangana was initiated on November 6, 2024, fulfilling a key promise made during the 2023 Assembly elections. The project aimed to create a comprehensive demographic and socio-economic profile of the state's population, Revanth said.

Over the course of 50 days, a team of 94,261 enumerators conducted door-to-door surveys across the state, covering 1,12,15,134 families, achieving a remarkable 96.9 per cent coverage, he said. The 57-question survey collected data on caste, religion, economic status, employment, education and political affiliation, with specific provisions for “no caste” and “no religion” options to ensure inclusivity, the Chief Minister added.

After the data was digitised by 76,000 operators between November 11 and December 25, 2024, the findings were presented in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on February 4, 2025. Based on the results, two bills were passed to increase reservations for OBCs in education, employment and local bodies to 42 per cent. However, these Bills are still awaiting approval from the Centre, Revanth Reddy explained.