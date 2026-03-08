Revanth Offers to Bear Cost for Madhu Park Ridge's Alternative

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday offered to provide seven acres of land and bear the entire construction cost for building an alternative housing complex for the flat owners of the Madhu Park Ridge apartments, which would be demolished as part of the Musi rejuvenation project.

Maintaining that the land parcel of seven acres is adjacent to the existing structure, the Chief Minister said the cost of the construction would be deposited in an escrow account, and residents themselves might take up construction at their will.

The Chief Minister will make a detailed presentation on March 13 to allay fears on the proposed Gandhi Sarovar project and displacement as part of the Musi rejuvenation,

Speaking at a special programme at Praja Bhavan on Sunday to honour women journalists ahead of International Women’s Day, Revanth Reddy criticised opposition parties for obstructing the Musi project.

He contrasted it with riverfront developments in Sabarmati, Yamuna and Ganga, where thousands were displaced, and pledged relief and rehabilitation for all affected in Hyderabad. “What is wrong in constructing Gandhi Knowledge Centre with `200 crore?” he asked.

Revanth Reddy said that the Madhu Park Ridge apartment complex was built in the buffer zone of the Isa river in 2004. Following the decision to create a 50‑metre buffer, construction was banned. He said residents had been invited for talks and assured land and funds for rebuilding, lamenting that the issue had been politicised.

Marking Women’s Day, he announced electric mopeds would be distributed to college girls and highlighted that the government was not levying tax on such e-vehicles. He also spoke of Telangana’s target to achieve a $3 trillion economy by 2047, warning that Hyderabad was in the ‘Orange zone’ for air pollution. He said 2,500 RTC diesel buses would be shifted to districts by December and replaced with E-buses.

Revanth Reddy further revealed plans to set up a platform to report fake news on social media, pledged to decide soon on housing sites for journalists, and promised development of a colony in Future City.