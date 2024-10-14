Revanth Offers 2,000 Acres Land to Woo Foxconn to Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn to increase its investments in the state, particularly in emerging sectors like electric vehicles and lithium battery manufacturing.

Speaking via video conference with Foxconn chairman Young Liu on Monday, the Chief Minister assured him that the government would provide all the necessary infrastructure for the company’s expansion.

Revanth Reddy, along with IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu, visited Foxconn's under-construction manufacturing facility at Kongarakalan, located on the outskirts of the city, on Monday.

During the visit, the Chief Minister held discussions with Foxconn representatives, reviewing the progress of the project and addressing related concerns. He sought the early commencement of operations at the Kongarakalan facility by speeding up the work, as the original deadline was May 2024, when the company entered into an MoU with the state government in March 2023.

Official sources said that Revanth Reddy has offered to allocate 2,000 acres of land to Foxconn to establish a "Foxconn City," modelled after the company’s large-scale facilities in Taiwan and China. This proposal comes amid competition from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which are also courting the Taiwanese tech giant.

Andhra Pradesh has reportedly offered 2,500 acres for an industrial park, while Karnataka has offered 300 acres for a supplier park, it is learnt.

Revanth Reddy's proposal includes the flexibility for Foxconn to develop the land according to its specific needs, possibly benefiting the company’s subsidiaries. A team from Foxconn is expected to visit Telangana soon to assess the land for this ambitious project.

The Chief Minister’s plan aims to replicate Foxconn's massive Zhengzhou facility in China, which includes residential dormitories, hospitals, entertainment amenities, and dedicated security, making it a self-sustained city. The move is part of Revanth Reddy's ongoing efforts to boost the state's industrial growth, with Foxconn being a key player in this vision.