Revanth: None Can Erase KCR’s ‘Loot History’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said he would undertake the responsibility of keeping alive the legacy of BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao in the annals of Telangana history, but alleged that the history was about fake passports, counterfeit currency cases and false election promises.

“This history will remain in public memory,” Revanth Reddy said at a civic polls related meeting in Parigi in Vikarabad district, referring to his predecessor “papala bhairavudu”.

The Chief Minister took exception to statements by BRS leaders K.T Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao that he was trying to erase Chandrashekar Rao’s history by issuing notices to him in the phone-tapping case. He questioned whether it was wrong to issue notices for the purposes of investigation.

Revanth Reddy noted that former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar, now a BRS leader, had previously stated that a fake currency case had been registered against Chandrashekar Rao, and asked whether such history could be erased. He also alleged that no one could erase Chandrashekar Rao’s history of what he described as “10 years of loot.”

The Chief Minister accused Chandrashekar Rao of cheating Dalits by promising to make a Dalit leader the first Chief Minister of Telangana and failing to do so. Revanth Reddy said the Congress government had given opportunities to Dalits as Speaker and ministers, and claimed that this was why Chandrashekar Rao had avoided attending the Assembly sessions.

Revanth Reddy accused the BRS chief of deliberately stalling the Pranahita-Chevella project, sanctioned in undivided Andhra Pradesh, to deny water to Rangareddy district. He said the foundation stone laid near Chevella was evidence of the project’s abandonment, and said that providing 3 tmc ft of Godavari water would have irrigated thousands of acres.

The Chief Minister said that Chandrashekar Rao had promised to develop Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh as “Ratanalaseema”, during a visit to YSRC leader Roja’s house in Chittoor, and but had never promised Godavari water to Rangareddy district. He alleged that the district had suffered due to Chandrashekar Rao’s negligence and said that the Kaleshwaram project, built at a cost of `1 lakh crore, had collapsed within three years. He alleged that Kaleshwaram funds were used by the BRS president’s family members to build farmhouses.

Revanth Reddy referred to a statement by Sabitha Indra Reddy that she had joined the BRS for the development of Rangareddy district, and questioned why necessary permissions were not obtained for completion of irrigation projects there if that was the case.

Assuring completion of land acquisition for the reservoir at Lakshmidevipally, the Chief Minister said plans had been formulated to complete the project. “It is our responsibility to bring Godavari waters and make Tandur, Parigi and Vikarabad fertile,” he said, adding that Krishna waters would be diverted to Makthal, Narayanpet and Kodangal constituencies to irrigate 1.5 lakh acres.

The Chief Minister said road works from Appa Junction to Manneguda had stalled during BRS rule, leading to accidents, but it was the Congress government that had resolved court cases and expedited the works. He promised completion of the Tandur road, development of the Regional Ring Road and radial roads, and said Vikarabad would be developed as a world-class tourist destination.

He also alleged that the BJP and the BRS had entered into a “secret poll pact” to defeat Congress in the municipal elections and claimed that BJP candidates had obtained B-Forms from the BRS office.

The Chief Minister mocked at the BJP for seeking votes in the civic elections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Chandrashekar Rao had ruled Telangana for 10 years and Modi had been Prime Minister since 2014, but both had “done nothing for Telangana.”

Revanth Reddy warned that local issues would not be addressed if people supported the BJP in municipal elections. “Why would the BRS and BJP be going door to door for votes if KCR and Modi provided funds and developed the state,” he asked.