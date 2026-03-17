Revanth May Set Stone for Musi Project on March 28

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the phase-I of the Musi Rejuvenation Project by laying stone for the Gandhi Sarovar Project on March 28, official sources said on Tuesday. The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd. (MRDCL) was reportedly directed to make arrangements for the ceremony at Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz.

If Union defence minister Rajnath Singh accepts Revanth Reddy’s invite, the groundbreaking will be deferred to April 2. While extending the invite on February 12, Revanth Reddy had asked Rajnath Singh to facilitate the transfer of 100 acres of defence land required for the Musi project.

According to the detailed project report (DPR) finalised by MRDCL on March 13, the tentative cost of Phase-I is estimated at `6,500-`7,000 crore. The first phase will cover two river stretches — Musa and Esa — which converge at Gandhi Sarovar in Langar Houz.

The 200-acre Gandhi Sarovar Project, centred at Bapu Ghat, Langar Houz, will feature a 153-foot Mahatma Gandhi statue on a 100-metre tower, a museum, a handloom centre, and a meditation centre.

In Hyderabad, the Musi river flows through a stretch of 55 km from Gandipet in western Hyderabad to Gowrelly village in Hayathnagar in the east. Of this, the first phase will focus on about 21 km — from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) West to Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat, covering key areas such as Gandipet, Rajendranagar, Sun City, Kismatpur and Narsingi.