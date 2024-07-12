Revanth may announce key decisions at top officials’ meet

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a conference of collectors and superintendents and commissioners of police at the Secretariat on July 16 ahead of the July 24 Assembly session.

This will be the first full-fledged state-level conference of collectors, and police chiefs after the Congress government revamped the state administration by undertaking a massive reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers after the Lok Sabha elections in June.

Nine key issues have been set in the agenda for the conference which include Praja Palana, Dharani portal, seasonal conditions for agriculture and health, Vanamahotsavam, Mahila Shakti, education, law and order, security-related issues and anti-narcotic drugs campaign.

The Chief Minister is likely to take key decisions in the conference on clearing applications submitted by people during Praja Palana in December-January to avail Six Guarantees, implementation of crop loan waiver scheme before August 15, amendment to RoR Act to resolve Dharani-related land issues, kharif sowing operations, preparedness of education and health departments in dealing with new academic year and seasonal diseases, empowerment of women self help groups, curbing narcotic drugs among others.

After assuming charge as the Chief Minister on December 7, 2023, Revanth Reddy held an inaugural meeting with collectors, SPs and CPs on December 24 where he asserted the priorities of the newly-formed Congress government.