Revanth Lying on Farm Loan Waiver: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS leader T. Harish Rao claimed that only 20 lakh of the 40 lakh farmers had benefited from the crop loan waiver as the government had made having the ration card a prerequisite for availing of the scheme, and accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of lying on the matter by saying the process was complete.

Addressing the media at the Telangana Bhavan he said, he claimed that farmer Surender Reddy had died by suicide because of the unjustified conditions imposed by the government for loan waiver. He said he was ready to disprove the CM on loan waiver and mentioned Venkatapuram near Siddipet where out of 122 farmers 82 had reportedly not had their loans waived. He said he would not stoop to use abusive language against Revanth Reddy.

The BRS leader said the land for the proposed Fourth City was acquired by the previous BRS government of K. Chandrashekar Rao by spending Rs.1,500 crore. He also disputed the government’s claims on free power and said on the matter of teacher transfers that they had been done in 2018.