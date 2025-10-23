Revanth Likely to Meet Top Congress Leaders on Saturday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to visit Delhi on Saturday to meet senior AICC leaders and Union ministers to discuss key political and administrative issues concerning Telangana.

During the visit, he is expected to brief AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, the issue of BC quota in local body elections, and other recent political developments in the state. This will be his first visit to the national capital in over a month, the last being on September 18.

The Chief Minister is expected to present a detailed report on the party’s position and campaign strategy to the AICC leadership. The Congress, which won the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll in May this year, aims to consolidate its position further by wresting another seat from the opposition.

Revanth Reddy will also discuss the party’s preparedness for the local body elections. With the 42 per cent BC quota issue caught in legal proceedings, he is expected to seek the high command’s approval to allocate 42 per cent of party tickets to BC candidates — even if the state government fails to secure a favourable verdict from the High Court or Supreme Court.

In addition to political discussions, the Chief Minister is likely to meet Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek rescheduling of high-interest loans inherited from the previous BRS regime and to request FRBM relaxations for raising additional funds for infrastructure and education projects.

He is also expected to meet Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar to press for the Centre’s share in the Indiramma housing scheme under PM Awaas Yojana in both urban and rural areas, and for expedited clearances for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Further, Revanth Reddy is likely to call on Union food minister Pralhad Joshi to request higher paddy procurement targets for the ongoing kharif season and settlement of pending dues from previous procurement cycles.