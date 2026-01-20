Revanth-Led Telangana Rising Team Arrives in Zurich for WEF Davos

The ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday to a warm reception by members of the Telangana diaspora. The visit is part of the state government’s participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

The Chief Minister is accompanied by Revenue and Housing, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and a team of senior officials. IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries and Commerce Minister D. Sridhar Babu has already reached Davos.

The delegation was welcomed at Zurich Airport by overseas Telangana residents, reflecting strong diaspora engagement ahead of the global summit.

During the first day of WEF, the Chief Minister-led team is scheduled to hold meetings with leading industrialists and host top executives and representatives of global companies across multiple sectors. A special, exclusive programme will be organised to promote the Telangana Rising 2047 roadmap.

At Davos 2026, the delegation will focus on showcasing Telangana’s long-term growth vision, progressive policies and investor-friendly ecosystem to global leaders, CEOs and industry representatives. The outreach aligns with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, launched in December 2025, which outlines the state’s development strategy for the coming decades.