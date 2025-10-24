Revanth-Led Cong Delegation To Meet Aicc Leaders In Delhi Today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior Telangana Congress leaders will leave for Delhi on Saturday to meet the party high command. AICC Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud will also join the delegation.

The leaders will meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal at Indira Bhavan, the AICC headquarters in Delhi, to discuss key organisational matters including the appointment of new district Congress committee (DCC) presidents and the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

The meeting is part of the AICC’s ongoing organisational overhaul in Telangana. The high command had recently deployed 22 observers from various states to oversee the process of appointing DCC presidents. These observers arrived in Telangana on October 11 and toured all districts for a week to gather feedback from local leaders.

Working in coordination with the TPCC, they held block-level meetings and compiled reports recommending suitable candidates for 35 district party units and four municipal corporations. Each observer was assisted by four to five TPCC coordinators, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior party functionaries, to ensure wide consultations at the grassroots level.

The AICC has directed that each district submit three names for consideration, or up to six in special cases. After reviewing the feedback, the observers submitted their recommendations to the party high command on October 22. The party high command will now take inputs from the Telangana delegation led by Revanth Reddy before finalising the new DCC presidents.

The meeting will also discuss the party’s strategy for the Jubilee Hills bypoll and the forthcoming local body elections. Another major agenda item will be the issue of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local bodies.

In case the state government fails to secure a favourable judgment from the High Court in November, the Congress is likely to announce 42 per cent of its tickets for BC candidates in the local body polls.

The matter of cabinet expansion is also expected to come up. While three new ministers were inducted in June, three vacancies still remain.

There are demands for inclusion of leaders from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts and a representative from the Minority community. However, the AICC is likely to approve further expansion only after the Jubilee Hills by poll and local body elections.