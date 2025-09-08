Revanth Lays Foundation for Godavari Water Project, Counters Opposition Claims

Hyderabad:Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy strongly countered opposition claims regarding the source of Godavari river water being supplied to Hyderabad, clarifying that the water is being brought from the Sripada Yellampally project, not the Mallanna Sagar project as alleged by the opposition BRS party. Addressing a large public meeting after laying foundation stones for Phases II and III of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project at Gandipet, the CM said plans are underway to divert 20 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of Godavari water, with 16 TMC allocated for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and 4 TMC dedicated to rejuvenating water bodies and the Musi river.

Revanth Reddy also criticised the previous BRS government for scrapping the Pranahita Chevella project, accusing it of being stalled due to kickbacks, which deprived regions like Chevella, Tandur, and Parigi of irrigation water. He reaffirmed the current government’s commitment to constructing the Tummidihatti barrage under the Pranahita Chevella scheme to provide irrigation to Adilabad and Rangareddy districts.

Highlighting the state’s dedication to river rejuvenation, the Chief Minister pointed to the successful revival of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Sabarmati rivers and questioned why the Musi river should be neglected. He blamed the previous government for abandoning the Musi rejuvenation project during its decade-long rule and vowed that this government will thwart any opposition attempts to stall the Musi rejuvenation efforts, which are critical for Hyderabad’s development.

The Telangana Rising-2047 vision document is scheduled for announcement on December 9 this year, which will further chart the state’s developmental path.

Revanth Reddy also reflected on the historical efforts for Hyderabad’s water security, recalling how the Nizam’s foresight led to the building of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs to protect the city from floods and provide drinking water. He credited the Congress governments for lifting Krishna river water to satisfy the growing demand of a city now housing over 10 million residents.

Responding to political rivals claiming credit for bringing Godavari waters to Hyderabad, the CM remarked, "Pouring Godavari water on one’s head won’t wash away their sins," while pledging to revive the Musi river, which faces serious pollution issues affecting districts like Nalgonda.

The ambitious water projects underway, including Godavari Phases II and III, the Outer Ring Road Phase II water supply, and urban development works at Kokapet, collectively aim to address Hyderabad's escalating water needs sustainably while ensuring environmental restoration.