Revanth Launches ‘Stand With Her’ Campaign For Women’s Safety

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched the ‘Stand with Her’ initiative of the Telangana Police Women Safety Wing at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), aimed at encouraging citizens to speak up against harassment and violence targeting women.

The campaign carries the tagline “Be an Upstander, Not a Bystander” and seeks to motivate people to intervene or report incidents when they witness harassment, discrimination or crimes against women.

The Chief Minister released campaign posters and the theme song “Let’s Standup Sodharaa”, sung by Hemachandra, during the launch event held ahead of International Women’s Day.

“Celebrating Women’s Day is not sufficient. Women must be given respect, dignity and protection,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that ensuring women’s safety should be treated as a collective social responsibility.

He also raised concerns about the misuse of social media and said legislation must be supported by effective policing and public participation to ensure women’s safety.

Principal Secretary (education) Yogita Rana said schools, campuses and workplaces must remain free from discrimination or intimidation against women.

Additional Director General of Police Charu Sinha said the initiative aims to build public awareness and encourage people to stand up against harassment instead of remaining silent.

Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh, Unicef field office chief Zelalem Taffesse and actor Sai Dharam Tej attended the programme. A panel discussion on strengthening women’s safety measures was also held.