Revanth lacks basic understanding of delimitation: Kishan

Hyderabad:Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said people of south India have started to read through the political rhetoric being employed by Chief Ministers A. Revanth Reddy and M.K. Stalin. He said resistance to the Centre's three-language formula and delimitation plan is without genuine scrutiny.

Talking to reporters, Kishan Reddy said, "Revanth is trying to provoke people by raising the delimitation issue though he is not aware of the basics. How would the number of seats come down if the delimitation exercise is done."

“Stalin raised the delimitation issue for political gains and diverted attention from failures in his four-year rule. Many Telugu and Tamil movies are being played in north Indian states and minting hundreds of crores. Similarly workers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and other north Indian states are taking part in the development of Telangana,” Kishan Reddy said, adding the delimitation method used in the past would be continued in the future.

On the New Education Policy's three-language formula, he said it gives regional languages the highest priority and even encourages higher education in one's mother tongue, just as is done in China and Japan. "Stalin is spreading lies, even though regional languages are being promoted," he said.