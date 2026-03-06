Revanth Kick Starts 99-day Public Outreach

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday launched Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika, a 99-day public outreach initiative, in Telangana, beginning the programme from the Greater Hyderabad region by initiating major infrastructure and development projects aimed at transforming the city into a global-standard metropolis.

Marking the beginning of the programme, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Budvel trumpet interchange and inaugurated the Eco-Hill Park at Kothwalguda near Himayatsagar, both considered major projects for the city’s development. Officials said these projects would contribute to making Hyderabad more modern, sustainable and liveable.

The state government is undertaking infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 24,500 crore within the Greater Hyderabad limits to improve roads, connectivity and civic facilities.

Hyderabad, already one of the fastest-growing metro cities in the country, has a 158-km-long Outer Ring Road (ORR), and the government is planning to build a 360-km Regional Ring Road (RRR) as its extension. To strengthen connectivity between the ORR and the upcoming RRR, the government is developing ten new greenfield radial roads.

To ensure integrated urban development, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is preparing a Comprehensive Master Plan-2050 for the metropolitan region covering about 11,500 square kilometres, using advanced technologies such as GIS and 3D digital-twin models.

The government is also taking up major elevated-corridor projects to ease traffic congestion. Construction of a 5.5-km elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road has already begun, while another elevated corridor from Paradise to the Shamirpet ORR junction is planned, taking the total corridor development to around 18 km. For these projects, about 169 acres of defence land was required, and the state government secured it after negotiations with the Centre and defence authorities.

Another key project is the proposed six-lane elevated corridor from ICCC, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, to the Gachibowli ORR junction, stretching nearly nine kilometres, which will provide direct connectivity to major hubs such as Film Nagar, T-Hub and ITC Kohenur.

The government is also developing major radial roads, including the 41.5-km expressway from Raviryal ORR to Amangal RRR, at a cost of `4,621 crore, which will be crucial for the upcoming Future City project. Another major project, Radial Road-2 from Kothwalguda to Nacharam, will extend for 81 km and connect three major industrial corridors, with an estimated cost of about Rs 12,000 crore.

The Budvel trumpet interchange, for which the foundation stone was laid on Friday, will connect the ORR with Radial Road–2 and improve traffic flow between the Budvel Layout and Rajendranagar areas.

The project, designed to international standards, will be built at a cost of `488 crore and will include loops and ramps extending 15.36 km, along with 1.5 km of service roads, 59 piers and 60 spans, with an average height of 26 metres above ground level. Officials said the interchange would effectively serve as a new gateway to Hyderabad.

The Eco-Hill Park, developed at Kothwalguda near Himayatsagar, has been spread over 85 acres and features nearly 10 lakh saplings, creating a major green-lung space for the city. The park is said to house the world’s third-largest bird aviary, spread over 4.8 acres and housing around 6,500 birds. It also includes a 1.5-km elevated boardwalk, a 400-seat open-air theatre, a butterfly garden, a sensory park and a natural play area for children. The government expects the park to emerge as a major tourist attraction.