Revanth: Jaya Jayahe Telangana in Textbooks, Govt Job for Ande Sri’s Kin

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described the death of noted Telangana poet and lyricist Ande Sri as a “personal and irreparable loss to Telangana society.” Speaking to the media in Ghatkesar after Ande Sri’s funeral, the CM recalled his past discussions with the poet about various issues concerning the state.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that Ande Sri’s words were deeply rooted in people’s lives and his songs embodied the spirit of the Telangana movement. “Every word he wrote came from the life of the people, every song filled with Telangana’s spirit,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that Ande Sri’s iconic composition “Jaya Jayahe Telangana”, which was declared the state anthem, will be included in school textbooks. He also stated that one of Ande Sri’s family members would be offered a government job.

In addition, Revanth Reddy said that the poet’s notable work “Nippul Vaagu” will be made available in all public libraries across the state as a tribute to his literary contributions. “He was a great man who dedicated his life to the people,” the CM added.