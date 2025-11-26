Revanth Invites PM Modi for Telangana Rising Event

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the “Telangana Rising 2047 – Global Summit”, scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

During the invitation, the Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to designate the Bengaluru–Hyderabad corridor as a Defence and Aerospace Corridor, citing Telangana’s rapidly growing sectoral capacity.

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy said Hyderabad has emerged as one of India’s leading aerospace and defence hubs, with over 25 global companies and more than 1,500 MSMEs operating in the sector. He noted that global giants including Safran, Boeing, Airbus, Tata, and Bharat Forge have chosen Hyderabad for manufacturing, R&D, and supply chain operations.

Telangana’s progressive industrial and MSME policies, world-class infrastructure, aerospace parks, and SEZs have played a key role in attracting large investments, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that aerospace and defence exports from Telangana doubled last year, reaching ₹30,742 crore in just nine months, surpassing pharmaceutical exports for the first time. Telangana was also recently awarded the Aerospace Excellence Award by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Speaking on the importance of skilled workforce, he noted that the state has upgraded 100 Industrial Training Institutes into advanced technology centres in partnership with Tata Technologies. The upcoming Young India Skills University will focus on advanced aviation maintenance training, he added.