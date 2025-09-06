Revanth interacts with students on teachers’ day

Hyderabad: At the Gurupujotsavam Teachers’ Day celebration, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday set aside official formalities to spend time directly with students and educators. Just before the formal programme began, he walked to exhibition stalls showcasing creative exhibits by schools, colleges, and universities across Telangana.

At a kiosk organised by students of a government girls’ school, students demonstrated handmade teaching aids and simple educational models. Priyanka, a student, said, “When sir asked how we made these and listened carefully, it felt like our work mattered.”

The Chief Minister moved to a college technology exhibit, where students from an engineering college outside Hyderabad showcased basic robotics and coding demos. They recalled how the Chief Minister paused to ask, “How does this work?”, and then offered encouragement, saying it “gave us confidence.”

His visit to the JNTUH stall drew everyone’s attention. As he examined 3D-printed components, a student innovator said, “The Chief Minister asked whether these could be used in real infrastructure. That kind of interest, that’s encouraging.” Accompanying faculty members appeared pleased that Revanth stayed, listened, and asked meaningful questions.

Later, reinforcing a message he has been emphasising in recent days — that “teachers must dine with students to build trust” — the Chief Minister set protocol aside. He shared a simple midday meal with teachers, sitting shoulder to shoulder in unhurried conversation.

Ramana V., a member of a teachers’ association, said “It wasn’t about ceremony, it was about being seen.” He added that the warm gesture, combined with the CM’s genuine attention to student work, made Gurupujotsavam less about speeches and more about connection.