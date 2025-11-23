Revanth Inspects Venue for Telangana Rising-2047 Global Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday inspected the arrangements for the prestigious Telangana Rising-2047 global summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district. After the two days of official sessions, the summit will be opened to the public.

During his inspection, the Chief Minister instructed officials to provide suitable accommodation for national and international delegates during the event and ensure that none of them face any problems.

The officials also discussed the list of companies to be invited to the event, which could witness the signing of Letters of Intent (LoIs) and MoUs with the government for land allocation.

During the two-day summit, the delegates will be briefed on the state government’s major initiatives, including the Musi river project, RRR, investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, and the Future City project through PowerPoint presentations.

As December 9 marks the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the ruling party has also decided to mobilise people to the event on December 10 and 11, while highlighting the Congress’ contribution to the state’s formation.