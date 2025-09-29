Revanth Inaugurates Six Sewage Treatment Plants in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday inaugurated six sewage treatment plants (STPs), including the major facility at Amberpet, as part of the government’s ambitious plan to achieve 100 per cent sewage treatment in Hyderabad.

He also laid the foundation stone for 39 new STPs with a combined capacity of 972 million litres per day (MLD), to be established in towns and villages within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) region.

The HMWS&SB manages drinking water supply and sewage treatment across 1,450 sq. km, covering GHMC limits and ORR urban local bodies (ULBs). The sewerage pipeline network spans 10,753 km.

As part of its expansion, 20 new STPs with a capacity of 1,106 MLD have been planned. Of these, two STPs (22 MLD) were completed in November 2023, while 15 STPs (970.5 MLD) were commissioned after December 2023.

With the addition of these facilities, GHMC will have 42 STPs with a total capacity of 1,764.8 MLD. By October 2025, three more STPs (113.5 MLD) will be added, taking the total to 45 STPs with a cumulative capacity of 1,878 MLD — enabling 100 per cent sewage treatment within GHMC limits, according to HMWSSB.

Further, 39 STPs with a combined capacity of 972 MLD have been sanctioned under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the Centre at an estimated cost of Rs 3,849.10 crore. These projects are scheduled for completion by 2026 and are expected to meet sewage treatment needs until 2036, when projected sewage generation is estimated at 2,800 MLD.

A detailed project report (DPR) has also been prepared for laying trunk lines along the Musi River to prevent sewage inflow, at an estimated cost of `4,700 crore. By 2027, the Musi corridor STPs will have a combined capacity of 1,549 MLD, HMWSSB officials added.