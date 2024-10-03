Revanth Inaugurates Datta Sabha Mantapam at Dundigal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated Datta Sabha Mantapam at the Ganapati Satchidananda Swami's ashram at Dundigal in Hyderabad.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Ganapati Satchidananda Swami has been striving to protect our culture and traditions by motivating thousands of devotees.

He said that the development happens where traditions are passed onto future generations. It is believed that this pavilion will impart peace to the people who have come with difficulties.

Revanth Reddy also asked the Ganapati Satchidananda Swami and devotees to pray for the development of Telangana, which will enable the government to provide more welfare schemes for the needy people. Ganapati Satchidananda Swami extended his support to the state government and its schemes being implemented for the people in the state.