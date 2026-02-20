Congress’s Vote Share is Up, Revanth Tells AICC

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday submitted a comprehensive report to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) highlighting the party’s steady rise in vote share in Telangana in every election since it assumed power in the state in December 2023.

The Chief Minister also presented a separate report detailing the enhanced political representation of Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in local bodies, in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision of social justice.

Party sources said the reports were submitted during a key meeting convened by AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K.C. Venugopal in Delhi on Thursday. The documents outlined a continuing “victory march” of the Congress in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy since the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to the report, the Congress secured a 39.7 per cent vote share in the 2023 Assembly elections, surpassing the BRS, which polled 37.6 per cent, and the BJP, which secured 14 per cent votes, giving the Congress an initial electoral advantage of 2.1 per cent over BRS and 14 per cent over BJP.

The party further improved its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, increasing its vote share to 40.3 per cent. During the same elections, BRS witnessed a sharp decline to 16.68 per cent, while the BJP secured 35.4 per cent votes. The Congress led the BRS by a margin of 23.62 per cent and the BJP by 4.9 per cent.

The report noted a surge in support during the 2026 elections for municipalities, where the Congress recorded a vote share of 52.11 per cent compared to the BRS at 27.8 per cent and BJP at 10.07 per cent, widening the gap to 24.31 per cent over the BRS and 42.04 per cent over the BJP.

In the municipal corporation polls, the Congress secured 45.05 per cent vote share, ahead of BRS at 14.86 per cent and BJP at 17.92 per cent, leading by 30.19 per cent and 27.13 per cent respectively.

The reports stated that the Congress achieved a clean sweep in the February 2026 municipal elections conducted across 123 urban local bodies, including 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Municipal bodies were formed in 113 municipalities, where the Congress won 93, the BRS secured 18 and the BJP managed two. In all seven municipal corporations, the Congress won six — including one with CPI support — while the BJP won one.

Out of 127 urban local bodies where governing bodies were constituted, the Congress and Congress-supported candidates secured 99 key leadership posts, including Mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, compared to 18 for the BRS and three for the BJP.

Highlighting the party’s social justice agenda, the report stated that representation in urban local body leadership posts comprised 66 per cent BCs, 18 per cent SCs, eight per cent STs and 13 per cent other castes. Municipal elections covered 94 of the state’s 119 Assembly constituencies, with the Congress emerging victorious in 65 per cent of them.

The December 2025 Gram Panchayat elections were also cited as evidence of grassroots support, with the Congress-backed candidates winning 7,522 of the 12,702 panchayats and rebels securing another 820 seats, together accounting for 66 per cent. In comparison, the BRS won 3,511 seats and the BJP 710, while Left parties and others together secured just one per cent.

The reports also highlighted the Congress victories in the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll in 2024 and the Jubilee Hills bypoll in 2025, both wrested from the BRS. The by-elections were necessitated following the untimely deaths of sitting BRS MLAs. Despite BRS fielding family members of the deceased MLAs to capitalise on the sympathy factor, voters delivered decisive mandates in favour of Congress candidates in both constituencies, the report noted.