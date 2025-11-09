Revanth Has Nothing To Show: Harish

Former minister and BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, calling him “a desperate man with nothing to show for two years in office.” He said the Chief Minister’s inability to govern effectively had been exposed.

Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy was trying to mislead Jubilee Hills voters by recalling the pre-2014 Congress regime in united Andhra Pradesh. “When the Congress was in power then, Revanth was with the TD and had criticised that same government. He now expects people to forget his own words. Jubilee Hills voters have seen through his duplicity,” Harish Rao said at a press conference.Dismissing Revanth Reddy’s allegation of a BRS-BJP nexus, Harish Rao said, “The truth is Revanth is the chote bhai and BJP his bade bhai. If that’s not the case, why didn’t news of the I-T raids at Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s in-laws’ home in Gurugram come out? That raid was linked to Telangana Congress sending funds for elections in Bihar. Why is the ED silent on Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s raids?”Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of hypocrisy in attacking former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “Revanth uses the Command and Control Centre, the new Secretariat, and the Mallannasagar project to bring water to the Musi — all built by KCR. When the BRS handed over power, Telangana’s finances were strong. Now, as per the CAG’s September 2025 report, the state’s GST growth rate is minus five per cent. In September 2024, it was one per cent, down from thirty-three per cent in 2023,” he said.With campaigning for the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection set to conclude on Monday, the BRS intensified its outreach, with party working president K.T. Rama Rao leading the charge and senior leader T. Harish Rao joining him on the trail after a 12-day break following his father’s demise.Addressing a street-corner meeting in Ambedkarnagar of Shaikpet division, Harish Rao asked the gathering whom they preferred — the BRS candidate or the Congress nominee. “The BRS has fielded a lady, and the Congress has fielded a rowdy. Who will you vote for? A lady or a rowdy?” he asked.He also alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had brought people from his Kodangal constituency to attend his meeting in Shaikpet as locals were unwilling to participate. “If you vote for the Congress, it will send bulldozers to raze your homes. Notices of demolition have already been issued. If Congress wins, Revanth will see it as a licence to demolish your homes,” Harish Rao warned, urging voters to back BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.Rama Rao, who led a roadshow and public meeting in Erragadda division, accused the Congress of plotting largescale voter fraud on polling day. He appealed to citizens to cast their votes early to prevent manipulation.He also condemned the police for allegedly forcing a BRS leader in Erragadda to join the Congress. “Let the police act within the law. We are keeping a record of every officer involved. Once BRS returns to power, I will personally take action against each of them,” Rama Rao said.The BRS on Saturday urged the Election Commission (EC) to bar Congress and AIMIM leaders from entering the Jubilee Hills constituency after Monday and to act immediately to prevent the ruling party from distributing money to voters. BRS leaders Dr Dasoju Sravan, Dr R.S. Praveen Kumar and former MLA Jeevan Reddy submitted an urgent representation to the EC, alleging that the Congress was orchestrating largescale irregularities.Speaking to reporters, Dr Sravan said the Congress “has devised a systematic plan to manipulate the byelection results.” He alleged that the ruling party was importing bogus voters from other areas and had booked function halls in Shaikpet, Rahmathnagar, Yousufguda, Erragadda and Borabanda to accommodate them.He also claimed that the Congress was plotting booth capturing and mass rigging on polling day and said the government had instructed police to protect Congress agents instead of ensuring free and fair polling.“The BRS has already submitted thirteen complaints to the EC against Congress activities, but no action has been taken so far. We demand immediate intervention and strict enforcement,” Dr Sravan said.Photo caption: BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao addresses a party campaign meeting in Ambedkarnagar of Shaikpet division on Saturday.Former minister and BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, calling him “a desperate man with nothing to show for two years in office.” He said the Chief Minister’s inability to govern effectively had been exposed.Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy was trying to mislead Jubilee Hills voters by recalling the pre-2014 Congress regime in united Andhra Pradesh. “When the Congress was in power then, Revanth was with the TD and had criticised that same government. He now expects people to forget his own words. Jubilee Hills voters have seen through his duplicity,” Harish Rao said at a press conference.Dismissing Revanth Reddy’s allegation of a BRS-BJP nexus, Harish Rao said, “The truth is Revanth is the chote bhai and BJP his bade bhai. If that’s not the case, why didn’t news of the I-T raids at Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s in-laws’ home in Gurugram come out? That raid was linked to Telangana Congress sending funds for elections in Bihar. Why is the ED silent on Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s raids?”Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of hypocrisy in attacking former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “Revanth uses the Command and Control Centre, the new Secretariat, and the Mallannasagar project to bring water to the Musi — all built by KCR. When the BRS handed over power, Telangana’s finances were strong. Now, as per the CAG’s September 2025 report, the state’s GST growth rate is minus five per cent. In September 2024, it was one per cent, down from thirty-three per cent in 2023,” he said.With campaigning for the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection set to conclude on Monday, the BRS intensified its outreach, with party working president K.T. Rama Rao leading the charge and senior leader T. Harish Rao joining him on the trail after a 12-day break following his father’s demise.Addressing a street-corner meeting in Ambedkarnagar of Shaikpet division, Harish Rao asked the gathering whom they preferred — the BRS candidate or the Congress nominee. “The BRS has fielded a lady, and the Congress has fielded a rowdy. Who will you vote for? A lady or a rowdy?” he asked.He also alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had brought people from his Kodangal constituency to attend his meeting in Shaikpet as locals were unwilling to participate. “If you vote for the Congress, it will send bulldozers to raze your homes. Notices of demolition have already been issued. If Congress wins, Revanth will see it as a licence to demolish your homes,” Harish Rao warned, urging voters to back BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.Rama Rao, who led a roadshow and public meeting in Erragadda division, accused the Congress of plotting largescale voter fraud on polling day. He appealed to citizens to cast their votes early to prevent manipulation.He also condemned the police for allegedly forcing a BRS leader in Erragadda to join the Congress. “Let the police act within the law. We are keeping a record of every officer involved. Once BRS returns to power, I will personally take action against each of them,” Rama Rao said.The BRS on Saturday urged the Election Commission (EC) to bar Congress and AIMIM leaders from entering the Jubilee Hills constituency after Monday and to act immediately to prevent the ruling party from distributing money to voters. BRS leaders Dr Dasoju Sravan, Dr R.S. Praveen Kumar and former MLA Jeevan Reddy submitted an urgent representation to the EC, alleging that the Congress was orchestrating largescale irregularities.Speaking to reporters, Dr Sravan said the Congress “has devised a systematic plan to manipulate the byelection results.” He alleged that the ruling party was importing bogus voters from other areas and had booked function halls in Shaikpet, Rahmathnagar, Yousufguda, Erragadda and Borabanda to accommodate them.He also claimed that the Congress was plotting booth capturing and mass rigging on polling day and said the government had instructed police to protect Congress agents instead of ensuring free and fair polling.“The BRS has already submitted thirteen complaints to the EC against Congress activities, but no action has been taken so far. We demand immediate intervention and strict enforcement,” Dr Sravan said.