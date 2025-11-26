Revanth Hails Safran MRO Facility as Boost to State's Aerospace Sector

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday welcomed Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) setting up a new facility in Hyderabad, calling it an “important milestone” in the state’s growth in the aerospace and defence sectors.

“I congratulate Safran for choosing Hyderabad for such a big investment. Thank you for your trust and continued partnership with Telangana. This new facility marks an important milestone for Telangana’s growth in aerospace and defence. It is the first-ever maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre for LEAP engines in India,” Reddy said at the grand opening ceremony.

According to the Chief Minister, the Safran MRO facility will employ over 1,000 skilled technicians and engineers and create new opportunities for local businesses and MSMEs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony via video conferencing.

“This facility will employ over 1,000 skilled technicians and engineers. It creates new business opportunities for our local MSMEs and precision engineering companies. Today, we also laid the foundation for the Safran M88 military engine MRO, which will support the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy,” Reddy said.

Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for defence and aerospace, with global and domestic companies such as Boeing, Bharat Forge and Airbus setting up operations. Reddy noted that with world-class infrastructure and dedicated aerospace parks, Telangana’s aerospace and defence exports nearly doubled in FY2024, reaching ₹30,742 crore—surpassing pharmaceutical exports.

“Hyderabad is one of India’s major aerospace and defence hubs, with more than 25 major global companies and over 1,500 MSMEs. Our progressive industrial and MSME policies, world-class infrastructure and SEZs have attracted mega investments from leading global firms. We are now the top choice for highly complex precision engineering projects,” he said.

He added that Hyderabad is chosen by companies like Safran, Boeing, Airbus, Tata and Bharat Forge for manufacturing, R&D and MRO work. The city is now one of the leading aero-engine hubs in the country.

The SAESI facility is a dedicated MRO centre for LEAP engines, which power Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. It marks the first time a global engine OEM has set up an MRO operation in India.

Spread across 45,000 sqm within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park SEZ, the state-of-the-art facility was developed with an initial investment of around ₹1,300 crore. Designed to service up to 300 LEAP engines annually, SAESI will employ over 1,000 highly skilled technicians and engineers once fully operational by 2035.

The facility features advanced process equipment to provide world-class engine maintenance and repair services.

The Government of India is actively working to build a robust MRO ecosystem to support the aviation sector’s rapid growth. Key policy initiatives—including GST reforms in 2024, the MRO Guidelines 2021 and the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016—have simplified operations for MRO providers by rationalising taxes and reducing royalty burdens.