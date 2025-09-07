 Top
Revanth Hails Peaceful Ganesh Immersion in Telangana

7 Sept 2025 11:20 AM IST

CM praises people’s cooperation, officials and workers from multiple departments for ensuring smooth conduct of festivities in Hyderabad and across the state.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a surprise inspection of Ganesh immersion process at Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of the Ganesh immersion process across Telangana, including Hyderabad.

In a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, he noted that devotees bid farewell to Lord Vinayaka after nine days of poojas and rituals. The CM appreciated the efforts of various departments — Police, Revenue, Electricity, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, and Sanitation — along with Ganesh Utsav Committees and crane operators, for ensuring the smooth conduct of festivities.
He also lauded the cooperation of the public, which helped facilitate the immersion of lakhs of Ganesh idols at designated locations without disruption.
