Revanth Hails Peaceful Ganesh Immersion in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of the Ganesh immersion process across Telangana, including Hyderabad.

In a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, he noted that devotees bid farewell to Lord Vinayaka after nine days of poojas and rituals. The CM appreciated the efforts of various departments — Police, Revenue, Electricity, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, and Sanitation — along with Ganesh Utsav Committees and crane operators, for ensuring the smooth conduct of festivities.

He also lauded the cooperation of the public, which helped facilitate the immersion of lakhs of Ganesh idols at designated locations without disruption.